Unscientific widening blamed for frequent mishaps on MC Road

Muvattupuzha: Most of the important towns in south and central Kerala lie on the M C Road. This arterial road spanning from the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram to Angamaly is however dreaded by motorists for narrow stretches, frequent traffic blocks and frequent accidents. Monday's horrific accident at Thrikkalathoor, near Perumbavoor, has again put the spotlight on the unscientific widening of this critical road which is designated as a State Highway.

Defective alignment

The accident happened early on Monday morning at a curve, near Kavumpadi, notorious for deadly mishaps. It is estimated 26 lives have been lost so far in road accidents in and around Thrikkalathoor. The most accident prone areas are between Mannoor and Vazhapilly.

Local residents blame poorly planned widening and speeding by vehicles for the frequent accidents along the stretch.

Road safety experts had checked the area and suggested some corrective measures. However, there has been no official action so far.

Further south, the stretch of M C Road from Chengannur to Muvattupuzha was widened under a multi-crore developmental project. Before the widening, there were around 0 dangerous curves at least every kilometer between Ettumanur and Muvattupuzha. Even though many of these curves were straightened under the project, several of them still remain.

Moreover, local people point out that rumble strips to force vehicles to reduce speed too were set up in an unscientific manner.

Similarly, the road developed cracks and potholes a mere four years after it was widened. The rainwater drains on the sides of the road too have no slabs over them, making even pedestrian travel risky.

Two years ago, the Kerala Transport Department had drafted several plans to reduce road accidents. They included identifying blackspots on major roads and finding solutions; listing the major accident spots and installing surveillance cameras at important locations. However, none of these proposals was implemented.

What is a blackspot

In road safety management, an accident blackspot or black spot is a place where road traffic accidents frequently occur over a long period.

Latest accident

In Monday's accident four youths in their twenties dies as their car rammed a lorry.

"We heard a loud sound and rushed outside. Four youths were founf trapped in a car, which had rammed a lorry," says Sugathan, who lives at 'Srirangam', a house nearest to the accident spot.

Soon, several of his neighbours reached the place and the severely injured youths were extricated from the car and rushed to a nearby hospital. However, the doctors there referred the youths to Kolenchery Medical Mission Hospital as the injuries were of a grave nature. By then the police and the Fire and Rescue Services personnel arrived and the youths were shifted to the Kolenchery hospital in ambulances. However, none of them could be saved.