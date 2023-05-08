Malayalam
Malappuram boat tragedy: Owner absconding; brother, neighbour held in Kochi

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 08, 2023 01:46 PM IST Updated: May 08, 2023 04:17 PM IST
Nassar (right) and his car which was taken under custody (left). Photo: Manorama
Kochi: Nassar, the owner of the boat, Atlantic, that capsized around 7 pm on Sunday killing 22 people at Ottumburam's Thoovaltheeram at Tanur, Malappuram is still on the run, police said.

However, they held his brother Salam and neighbour Muhammed Shafi in Kochi on Monday. Nassar's mobile phone and vehicle were seized from them, police said. The police registered a case and booked Nassar for culpable homicide.

Neighbours said that his family members have shut themselves inside their home. They also claimed that Nassar was not at home.

Nassar, who was abroad for a long time, started the boat service after returning home.

Local residents alleged that the boat was overcrowded and found moving dangerously while the service commenced on Sunday. “The boat was seen bending to a side while moving. It was a dangerous situation. Though we alerted the driver of the boat to stop the service, he ignored the warning,” said a resident.

