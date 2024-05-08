2022 Vishnupriya murder case: Court to pronounce verdict on May 10

Kannur: The Thalassery Additional District Court on Wednesday postponed pronouncing the verdict in the 2022 Vishnupriya murder case. The verdict is now expected to be delivered on May 10, Friday.

The trial in the case began on September 21, 2023. The defence had presented its arguments before the Thalassery Additional District Court judge. There are 73 witnesses in the case.

On October 22, 2022, lone accused Shyamjith entered 23-year-old Vishnupriya's house and stabbed her to death for rejecting his marriage proposal. Vishnupriya, who was a pharmacist, suffered severe wounds on the hands and throat.

Panoor Inspector M P Azad investigated the case and submitted the chargesheet. As per the chargesheet, Vishnupriya ended her relationship with Shyamjith after a quarrel. This incident pushed the accused to commit the crime.

On the day of the incident, Vishnupriya, who was going to her workplace, returned home after hearing about the death of a close relative. When Shyamjith reached her house, she was alone there as her parents had gone to the deceased relative's house. Once the accused confirmed there was nobody else at home, he barged in through the front door and stabbed her multiple times.

It was Vishnupriya's mother who found her lying in a pool of blood after she went looking for her daughter who wasn't responding to any of the calls and was yet to turn up at the relative's house.

Shyamjith's reaction to being arrested indicated he had no remorse for his actions. He, at the time, said: "I'm only 25 years old. A life sentence is only 14 years, isn't it? I've seen it on Google. I'll only be 39 years old when I finish my sentence. I'll have lost nothing."