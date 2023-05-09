Malappuram boat accident: NDRF resumes search ops in Poorapuzha river, port minister summons high-level meeting

Malappuram: The National Disaster Response Force has resumed the search operations in Poorapuzha river in Tanur here on Tuesday where a recreational boat capsized on Sunday evening. A total of 22 people were killed and several feared missing in the accident. According to reports, the authority is yet to ascertain the exact number of passengers who boarded the boat.

NDRF hinted that the search operations will continue for the next 48 hours as directed by the district authority. The action was taken in view of the chances for the presence of people from other states and those who are not acquainted with the locals in the boat.

The boat capsized near an estuary close to the Thoovaltheeram beach in Tanur area around 7.30 pm on Sunday.

According to district officials, 15 of the deceased were minors aged eight months to 17 years and there were 37 persons onboard the ill-fated boat.



However, several bystanders and some of the survivors have claimed that the actual number of passengers may have been more than that as it was the last trip of the boat and as a result a lot of people had boarded the vessel.



"As a matter of abundant caution, the NDRF is carrying out search operations on the river," a police officer told PTI.

Minister to demand explanation

Meanwhile, port minister Ahmed Devarkovil summoned a high-level meeting here on Tuesday. He will demand an explanation from the port department and Kerala Maritime Board (KMB) over the accident. Measures which should be taken to avert such tragedies in future will be discussed in detail. Higher officials in the port department and KMB will attend the meeting.

Boat owner taken for medical examination

At the same time, the police have taken boat owner Nasar for a medical examination at Tanur taluk hospital as part of the procedures. The probe team is likely to take him for evidence collection after the medical examination. Later, he will be produced before the court.

It is learnt that staff members including the boat driver are absconding from police. However, police arrested boat owner Nasar from Kozhikode on Monday. He is booked for offences including culpable homicide. The probe team confirmed that the boat operated illegally without a valid registration and the driver also didn't possess a licence.

(with PTI inputs)