Kerala HC rejects Unni Mukundan's plea in sexual assault case

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday rejected a plea filed by ​​actor Unni Mukundan in a case pertaining to outraging the modesty of a woman.

The petition filed by Unni Mukundan sought his acquittal from the case. The court has permitted the continuation of the trial in the case.

The High Court pointed out that there is no reason to quash the case as the complainant has already stated that she is not ready to settle. Subsequently, the court directed the trial to continue after lifting the stay on trial proceedings.

The incident

The complainant woman had alleged that the actor attempted to rape her in 2018 and had sought police protection. She had also sought cancellation of the bail granted to the actor. Mukundan had rejected her complaint as fake.

The woman, in her complaint, said that Mukundan tried to rape her when she went to his flat at Edappally to discuss a movie project.

However, the actor claimed that she had cooked up the allegation in a bid to trap him in a fake case, tarnish his reputation and extract money from him.