Malappuram: Two trekkers, who were stranded on a hill at Karuvarakkun, were rescued by the efforts of police, and fire and rescue team and local residents on Wednesday night.

After hours of search operations, the rescue personnel managed to reach a point which was 50 metres away from the duo. The rescue personnel had to carry the two men downhill due to injuries.

Out of the three individuals who visited the Keralamkund waterfalls, two were trapped on a hill in the area. The third person managed to climb down the hill.

The three men, hailing from Koduvannickal near Karuvarakund, began the trek around 11 am on Wednesday. They were stuck on the hills after heavy rains in the afternoon made it difficult for them to climb down. The two men slipped into the crevice of the rocks here after the stream filled up with water.

The man who managed to come down by 6 pm alerted the local people about the plight of his friends. However, he could not tell them the specific location. The fire and rescue personnel and police initiated a rescue operation following this.

Located 1,500 feet above sea level in a small village called Karuvarakkundu, Keralamkund waterfalls is a prominent tourist destination in Malappuram.