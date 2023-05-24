Two get stuck on hill in Malappuram, search on

Malappuram: The police and the Fire and Rescue Operations have launched a rescue operation after two people people got stuck on a hill at Karuvarakkund here. According to preliminary information, two of the three people who went to visit the Keralamkund waterfalls have been stuck on a hill in the area. The third person managed to climb down the hill.

The three men, hailing from Koduvannickal near Karuvarakund, went to trek the hills around 11 am on Wednesday. They got stuck over the hills after heavy rain in the afternoon made it difficult for them to climb down. The man who managed to come down by 6 pm alerted the local people about the plight of his friends. However, he could not tell them the specific location of where his friends are stuck. The police and the rescue personnel reached the spot after that. The search continued into late night.

Located 1,500 feet above sea level in a small village called Karuvarakkundu, Keralamkund waterfalls is a prominent tourist destination in Malappuram.

(To be updated)