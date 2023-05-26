Idukki: Wild tusker Arikomban translocated from Idukki's Chinnakanal to the Periyar wildlife sanctuary last month was last seen in Rosapookandam, Kumily just 100 metres away from the nearest human settlement on Thursday at around 11:00 pm.

The forest department said the animal was chased back into the forest by firing warning shots into the sky and making noise.

Arikomban's presence was detected using the GPS signals from his radio collar. On Thursday, Arikomban was spotted within a 6-km radius of Kumily. After exploring the area, the elephant returned to Medakanam, the spot where it was released in the Periyar tiger reserve. Medakanam is the largest range in Periyar east division. Arikomban had returned to the same spot the previous day as well.

The forest department is monitoring the data from the GPS collar attached to the tusker and the VHF antenna.