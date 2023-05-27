Fire breaks out at KMSCL's warehouse in Alappuzha

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 27, 2023 07:39 AM IST
In the past two weeks, there have been three fire incidents in KMSCL godowns. Photo: Manorama News

Alappuzha: A fire broke out in the warehouse of Kerala Medical Services Corporation Ltd (KMSCL) near Vandanam Medical College Hospital here on Friday night. The fire broke out in the rooms where the bleaching powder was stored.

The fire was extinguished before it could spread to where the medicines were kept. The windows and ACs of the main building were completely gutted in the fire.

The windows and ACs of the main building were completely gutted in the fire. Photo: Manorama News

According to sources, the fire protection system in the building was not functioning. In the past two weeks, there have been three fire incidents in KMSCL godowns. In the wake of the recent fire incident in Thiruvananthapuram, inspections are being conducted at the Alappuzha godown.

The medicines, which were being distributed to government hospitals across the district, were stored in a large building attached to the godown.

Three units of the fire force from Alappuzha extinguished the fire. No causalities were reported.

