Vigilance DySP's wife arrested for financial fraud, 9 cases registered

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 29, 2023 09:40 PM IST Updated: May 29, 2023 10:10 PM IST
Nasrath, wife of DySP KA Suresh Babu. Photo: Screenshot/Manorama News
Topic | Thrissur

The wife of a DySP in Vigilance was arrested on various charges of financial fraud by the Malappuram Police on Monday.

Thrissur Co-operative Vigilance officer, KA Suresh Babu's wife Nasrath is accused in nine cases.

According to reports, Nasrath defrauded some by offering jobs in the railways. She is also accused of impersonating a lawyer to swindle gold and money.

It is also alleged that Nasrath used her influence to suppress the complainants. She was arrested from Suresh Babu's house at Cherpu in Thrissur.
(to be updated)

