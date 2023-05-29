Malayali doctor, sister drown while bathing pet dog in Mumbai

Mumbai: In a tragic accident, two siblings hailing from Haripad in Kerala's Alappuzha district drowned in a pond while bathing their pet dog on Sunday.

Dr Ranjith Ravindran (23) and Kirti Ravindran (17) drowned in a pond at Davdi in Dombivli East. Ranjith is a house surgeon at a hospital in Navi Mumbai and Keerthi just completed her 12th standard.

They are the children of Ravindran and Deepa, who are residents of Saicharan Building in Umesh Nagar, Dombivli West, Mumbai. Their parents were in Kerala for treatment at the time of the incident.

It is reported that Kirti lost her footing and fell into the pond and Ranjith jumped into the water to save his sister. The fire brigade found the bodies after a long search. The bodies will be brought to Kerala on Monday after autopsy.