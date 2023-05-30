Malayalam
Elderly man trapped in well for 12 hours dies in Chengannur

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 30, 2023 11:03 PM IST Updated: May 30, 2023 11:40 PM IST
The accident happened at Kodukulaji, Chengannur at around 9 am on Tuesday. Photo: Manorama
Topic | Alappuzha

Chengannur: An elderly man died after being stuck in a well for more than 12 hours on Tuesday.

K S Yohannan (72), a resident of Perunkuzhi, was cleaning the well when he got trapped inside. He was brought out after 12 hours and declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

The accident happened at Kodukulanji, Chengannur at around 9 am on Tuesday when a ring in the well collapsed on Yohannan's leg. He was cleaning the well in a private property. 

The rescue operation was carried out by the police and the local fire brigade. An excavator was used to speed up the rescue.

 An oxygen mask was provided to the distressed individual trapped in the well; it was removed when Yohannan stopped responding by 7 pm. 

Minister Saji Cherian reached the spot to supervise the rescue.

