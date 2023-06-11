Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Speech-impaired boy dies in stray dog attack at Kannur

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 11, 2023 11:10 PM IST Updated: June 11, 2023 11:49 PM IST
Nihal, 11.
Topic | Kannur

Kannur: A speech-impaired boy was killed in an attack by stray dogs at Muzhappilangad in the Kannur district on Sunday.

Nihal, 11, who had been missing since 5 pm was found unconscious in a vacant lot with bite marks, reportedly on his lower body.

Locals who found Nihal, rushed him to a hospital, where the boy was declared dead. The body has been moved to the Thalassery Hospital.

RELATED ARTICLES

The body was found about 500 metres from the boy's house. The boy had gone out to play by 5 pm and went missing soon after.

According to locals, a social media campaign was launched immediately after the boy went missing. After 8.30 pm, Nihal's body was found covered in blood.
(to be updated)

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.