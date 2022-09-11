Stray dog menace a serious issue, will discuss with CM tomorrow: MB Rajesh

Kannur: Minister for Local Self-Governments M B Rajesh on Sunday acknowledged that the stray dog menace is a grievous problem in the state and promised an action plan to put an end to the crisis.

"Around 30 centres are ready to sterilise stray dogs. Our effort is to see a solution with public participation," said Rajesh.

He said he would take up the issue with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan when they meet on Monday.

"The government has already taken concrete steps to deal with the stray dog menace in the state. It was decided to set up ABC (Animal Birth Control) centres in 152 blocks. In the case of domestic dogs, measures, including licensing, are being taken," said Rajesh.

There are a couple more measures that need to be carried out urgently to tackle the issue, he said. A detailed action plan would be formulated soon after consulting with the chief minister, he added.