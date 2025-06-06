Producer Sandra Thomas, known for highlighting tough realities in the film industry, has alleged that she and her father have received death threats. The producer filed a police complaint on March 25, but she stated that no action has been taken against the accused. She told Onmanorama that she plans to forward her complaint to the Director General of Police and the Vigilance Department, requesting an investigation into the lack of action so far.

"The production controller, Renny Joseph, threatened to kill my father after I spoke out against the production controllers and aso FEFKA general secretary B Unnikrishnan. I initially sent a voice note to G. Poonguzhali ma'am, expressing my concerns. She informed me that the issue was serious, which led me to file a complaint with the Police Commissioner. The FIR was registered at the Palarivattom Police Station. My father and I received the death threat on March 20, and I filed the complaint on March 25. It has now been two and a half months, and there has been no action taken so far. I have decided to approach the DGP and the Vigilance Department regarding this matter."

In a previous interview with Onmanorama, the producer revealed that she has frequently received death threats for openly addressing issues within the film industry. "However, I will persevere. I have experienced many highs and lows in my life, and I am confident that I will overcome these threats. What concerns me is that there has been no action taken since this threat was directed at my father this time," she stated.