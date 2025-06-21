The Mathew Thomas film 'Lovely' directed by Dileesh Nair has run into controversy after Telugu moviemakers of the super successful film 'Eaga' claimed that the design of the housefly in the Malayalam film was stolen from their work directed by S S Rajamouli. Neo Juris LLP Adocates and Solicitors firm sent a legal notice to the makers of 'Lovely' on June 17, accusing the makers of 'unauthorised use of copyrighted character from the film 'Eaga'.

'Lovely' hit theatres last month and began its OTT streaming on Prime Video on June 20. The law firm has warned the Malayalam movie makers from 'ceasing' and 'desisting' from 'using, producing, reproducing, exhibiting, distributing or communicating to public the infringing character in any version of the film 'Lovely', in any format (theatrical, digita OTT, satellite, DVD, promotional materials, etc).' as the copyright of the housefly belonged to Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram, the production house behind the movie 'Eaga'. According to the legal notice, the housefly in 'Eaga' was conceived and developed through advanced VFX methodologies, including macro photography, anatomical modelling and behavioural studies of real flies.

Meanwhile, Dileesh Nair told Manorama News that they have sufficient proof regarding the making and development of the housefly in their movie, which was also made by experienced VFX professionals. He emphasised that he was hurt by the production house's claims that the central character was stolen from their film, when their own team spent several months on the making of the character. He said the character's face was designed using motion capture by actor Unnimaya Prasad and the modeled as a female housefly, unlike the male housefly in 'Eaga'.

'Lovely' features Mathew Thomas in the lead as Boney who develops a strong bond with a housefly in unusual circumstances. Tamil actress and playback singer Sivaangi Krishnakumar lent her voice to the character Lovely.