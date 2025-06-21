The Aamir Khan-starrer 'Sitaare Zameen Par', which hit theatres on July 20, found itself in a peculiar situation after the makers were asked to include Prime Minister Narendra Modi referencing the year 2047 in the opening disclaimer. As per Hindustan Times, the suggestion was made by the nine-member revising committee of the CBFC led by theatre director Waman Kendre.

The revising committee is set up based on a request to review the film after the initial screening. Though it is not clear what prompted the CBFC to demand the inclusion of Modi's quote in the opening disclaimer, this is probably the first time a film has been asked to include the Prime Minister's quote in the disclaimer. An X user shared an image of the quote that has been included at the beginning of the film: I"n 2047, when we celebrate the 100th anniversary of independence, our divyang friends will be seen as an inspiration to the whole world. Today, we have to be determined for this goal. Let us all together build a society where no dream or goal is impossible only then we will be able to build a truly inclusive and developed India."

Narendra Modi has been advocating the need to replace the word viklang with divyangjan for the specially-abled, as part of the Central government's efforts to upgrade quality of living of those who fall in this category in India. However, the statement had met with a lot of criticism from some groups which felt the term was patronising.

Meanwhile, the CBFC has also asked the makers of 'Sitaare Zameen Par' to replace the term 'businesswoman' with 'business person' and also the visual of 'Kamal' (Lotus) and the word from the subtitles.