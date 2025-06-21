Kochi: A couple from Malappuram is on a mission to reduce the distance between the good old Kerala kitchen and the global market with a startup venture. Founded by KP Nooruddeen and his wife Fatima Fasmina, Chefouse, the startup based in Kozhikode, has set its sights on the vast snack market by blending heritage with technology.

In an era when health concerns govern the food industry, Chefouse sells nutrient-dense snacks using locally sourced superfoods like millet, jackfruit, ragi, and bananas. With 11 items in its product list, the startup has set an ambitious pipeline of over 200 traditional recipes for launch, introducing one new product every month.

Nooruddeen and Fatima’s search for nutrient-rich snacks for their children led them to explore the tastes of tradition. Eventually, they decided to turn their idea into a startup. Their family’s experience running food businesses in the Gulf countries made things easier.

The couple calls their company a community-driven venture that operates on a decentralised, franchise-based model, creating employment opportunities for local women and communities. They also encourage the re-cultivation of forgotten healthy grains and try to strengthen rural economies by directly sourcing from farmers.

“Beyond a business, our goal is to introduce to the world the delicious diversity and nutritious richness of the local snacks from different parts of India,” Nooruddeen said.

Chefouse has a manufacturing unit and research and development (R&D) centre at Kakkanchery in Kozhikode. Another centre at Mattannur in Kannur is set to be operational soon.

“We are aiming to set up 20 units across the state and multiple units across India,” Nooruddeen said.