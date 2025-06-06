C P Chacko, father of actor Shine Tom Chacko, was a constant source of strength and support for his son, especially during times of adversity. When Shine was arrested in a narcotics case and during the long, painful follow-up investigations, Chacko stood firmly by his side as a pillar of support and protection.

Serving as both manager and guardian, Chacko stood firmly by Shine’s side, remaining a steady presence through public scrutiny and personal challenges. As Shine began to receive major offers from other language film industries, including Tamil and Telugu, the father-son duo launched their own film production company. Chacko had dreamt of producing several films under their banner, but his untimely passing has left that dream unfulfilled.

ADVERTISEMENT

A car accident has now claimed Chacko’s life, leaving other family members, including Shine, injured. Tragedy struck while the family were en route to Bengaluru in connection with Shine’s medical treatment. Chacko always maintained that Shine had been deliberately framed in the narcotics case. After Shine was acquitted, Chacko had spoken to the media with tears in his eyes. "We were locked in a trap for something he never did. Now, he’s finally free. Even though he was trapped in that case, no one distanced themselves from him. No one treated us unfairly. That’s because everyone knew he hadn’t done anything wrong. And it’s only because of that trust that he continues to get good opportunities in cinema. He’s so busy now and there’s barely any time to rest.”

Despite the setback caused by his arrest, which resulted in the cancellation of a film that was about to start shooting, Shine did not experience a decline in offers. The industry, well aware of his talent, continued to support him, according to Chacko. "The only challenge is that he doesn’t have enough time to accept all the roles being offered to him. We have recently launched a production company together, and our first film under this banner is set to be released soon. Both Shine and his brother Jo John have roles in it," he had said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, it wasn’t just Shine who was affected but the entire Malayalam film industry was put on trial. "Every time a drug-related case arises, attention turns to the film industry. The entire industry is often put on trial, with claims that it is riddled with drugs. However, the public can only point to one case from a decade ago involving Shine. Despite this, the narrative persists that the film world is heavily associated with drug use. This blame game needs to stop."

“The fact that Shine was trapped in this case was deeply distressing for our family and neighbours. But with God’s grace, he has come through it all. He has now been declared innocent. Now, we are considering pursuing an investigation. We will look into whether anyone was behind this. Once we receive a copy of the court order, we will initiate appropriate action.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Chacko, a native of Mundoor in Thrissur, is survived by his wife Mariya Carmel, sons Shine Tom Chacko and Jo John, and daughter Riya Mary.