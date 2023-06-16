Malayalam
Car plunges into river at Kozhikode's Thiruvambadi, one killed

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 16, 2023 01:05 PM IST
Muhajir (45) from Pachakkad, Thottathin Kadav. Photo: Special arrangement & Manorama
Kozhikode: A man was killed and another critically injured after their car plunged into the Poyilinga river Friday morning at Thiruvambadi. 

Muhajir (45) from Pachakkad, Thottathin Kadav, succumbed. Critically injured co-passenger Rahees from Thottathin Kadav was admitted at the Kozhikode Government Medical College hospital.

The accident happened at around 11 am near Ceylon Kadavu while the duo were en route to Kodenchery from Thiruvambadi. 

A source said the car slipped down the river from a height when it entered a stretch of the road under construction.

At the time of filing this report, Muhajir's body was kept at a private hospital in Thiruvambadi; the mortal remains were to be brought later to the Government Medical College for autopsy.

