Five killed in car-lorry collision at Kozhikode's Ramanattukara

Kozhikode: Five persons were killed when the car in which they were travelling collided with a lorry at Ramanattukara in Kerala's Kozhikode district early on Monday.

The deceased have been identified Muhammad Sahir, Nazar, Zubair, Hassanar and Thahir, all hailing from Cherpulassery in Palakkad district.

The accident happened around 4:45am at Pulinchod near Ramanattukara.

The youths were returning after dropping a friend at the Calicut International Airport when their SUV collided with a lorry loaded with cement.

The SUV was completely destroyed in the crash.