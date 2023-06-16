Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Drug-money laundering case: Bineesh Kodiyeri's plea rejected

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 16, 2023 07:07 PM IST
Bineesh Kodiyeri.
Topic | Ernakulam

Bineesh Kodiyeri's plea for deletion of his name from the accused list in a drug-money laundering case was dismissed by a court on Friday.

Bineesh, who is the son of late CPM stalwart Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, had filed a petition before the Bengaluru City Sessions Court.

The Enforcement Directorate had named him the fourth accused in the case, for which he served a year at the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru.

RELATED ARTICLES

Bineesh had been arrested on October 29, 2020, for allegedly transferring Rs 50 lakh to the operator of an alleged drug racket. He was granted bail in October 2021.

The series of events that led to Bineesh's imprisonment started with the Narcotics Control Bureau arresting Kannada actor D Anikha and two Malayalis -- Anoop Muhammad and Rijesh Raveendran -- in August 2020 from Kochi.

Bineesh's alleged involvement came to light after the ED questioned Anoop. Even though Bineesh claimed that he had only loaned the amount to Anoop for starting a hotel in Bengaluru, the ED took him into custody based on his bank dealings.

Anoop's debit card was seized from Bineesh's house in Thiruvananthapuram. The investigators claimed that Bineesh's signature was on the card.

The ED argued that Anoop was Bineesh's benami and that the firms, B Capital Financial Services and B Capital Forex Trading Pvt Ltd, which he purportedly owned, were shell companies.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.