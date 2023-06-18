Postgraduate student found hanging on Kannur varsity campus

Wayanad: A final year postgraduate student was found dead on the Mangattuparamba campus of Kannur University on Sunday.

The body of Anand K Das, 23, son of Kuniyilveettil Kalidasan, from Kavumandam near Kalpetta, was found hanging from a tree on the university's campus at around 11 am in the morning.

Kannapuram police registered a case of unnatural death; a probe is on. Anand is survived by his mother Vasantha, brothers Sarath and Aswanth.

The student was last seen roaming the campus around 8 am, a source said.

