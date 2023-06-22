Police book controversial YouTuber 'Thoppi' for obstructing traffic, uttering profanity

Malappuram: Valanchery police on Thursday registered a case against controversial YouTuber 'Thoppi' for obstructing traffic and using obscene language when he was invited to inaugurate a shop here the other day.

There is also a case against the owner of Pepe Street Fashion, who brought 'Thoppi' for the inauguration.

Police registered the case based on the complaint of Saifuddin Padath, a resident of Pandikasala near Painkannur in Valanchery.

'Thoppi' inaugurating the shop in Valanchery and the song he sang during the event had become a topic of heated discussion on social media.

As per reports, a huge crowd, including school students, gathered to catch a glimpse of 'Thoppi', who was the chief guest of the programme.

According to locals, the event led to traffic congestion on the national highway.

On Wednesday, the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the youth wing of the CPM, demanded that legal action be taken against content creators like 'Thoppi', whose videos contain misogyny, slurs and profanity.

They said standards should be formulated for the kind of content permitted on video platforms, including YouTube, as it significantly influences the younger generation, who often lack adequate education on new media.

The DYFI also raised concerns about the kind of message that goes out to the public when problematic vloggers like 'Thoppi' are invited as chief guests to inaugurations and similar events.