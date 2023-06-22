12 snakes found in Perinthalmanna district hospital ward; facility evacuated

Malappuram: The Malappuram district panchayat has adopted measures to check an infestation of snakes on the premises of Perinthalmanna district hospital.

After a slither of cobras were found at the medical facility, the hospital was fully evacuated - especially the patients from the surgical ward.

Eleven snakes were caught from the surgical ward and corridor of the ward in the last four days. Another serpent was found from the compound on Wednesday.

The hospital had eight patients in the ward when the reptiles were found. The bushes around the ward have been a safe haven for snakes for some time, a source said. Meanwhile, area DYFI blamed the district panchayat for keeping the hospital premises in such a rundown condition.

DYFI leaders alleged that the Malappuram district panchayat is not concerned about the safety of patients. A complaint about the presence of snakes was raised about two months ago according to DYFI, but no measures were adopted thereafter.

The cobra captured from the surgical ward at Perinthalmanna district hospital. Photo: Manorama

Malappuram district panchayat president M K Rafeekha denied the allegations and said the district panchayat was unaware of the issue.

“We were not informed about such a critical issue at the hospital. We are concerned about the safety of patients; if informed on time, we would have definitely intervened and taken steps to secure the area. Anyway, we acted soon after the issue was brought to our attention and adopted all the steps to prevent such an incident again at the hospital,” Rafeekha said.