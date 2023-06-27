Kerala has just one Animal Birth Control centre despite acute stray dog menace

Thiruvananthapuram: The Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme has nearly stalled in Kerala even as the street dog menace continues. A major factor impeding effective implementation of the much-needed measure is the paucity of organisations allowed to carry out spaying and neutering of strays.

Out of the 30 organisations certified by the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) in Kerala, only the Vizhinjam-based Street Dog Watch Association conducts ABC activities. Another one in Malayinkeezh is only a rehabilitation centre of animals including stray dogs.

The ABC programme involves the capture, neutering, and release of stray canines based on a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) so as to bring their number under control.

Central rules prove to be a dampener

The setting up of ABC centres has become a complex procedure and a costly affair after the Central Government amended the Animal Birth Control Rules under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act, 1960, last March.

In this scenario, the State Government plans to call a meeting of the animal welfare organisations in the state and ask for their cooperation. The State will consider only those institutions registered under the Charitable Societies Act and approved by the Animal Welfare Board of India.

The matter will be discussed at length in the meeting of the State Animal Welfare Board to be chaired by Minister for Animal Husbandry J Chinchu Rani on Tuesday.

The Board will also examine the activities being carried out by such organizations. Minister Chinchu Rani is the Chairperson of the Board while the Animal Welfare Director is its Convener. It also comprises nominated, official, and ex-officio members.

The development comes amid complaints by animal welfare organisations that the State has not called their meeting for a long time.

Numbers tell the story

Kerala's street dog population is estimated to be around 2.90 lakh. There were 21 rabies deaths in 2022 and six so far this year. The instances of dog bites are also on the rise. Earlier this month, Nihal Noushad, an 11-year-old autistic boy, was mauled to death in Muzhappilangad in Kannur.