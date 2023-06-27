Cong's Brahmagiri protest: Cops arrest 46 party workers, including DCC president

Wayanad: Police on Tuesday registered the arrest of 46 Congress workers, including DCC president N D Appachan, in connection with the protest march organised by the party on Saturday (June 24) to the Malabar Meat Complex of Brahmagiri Development Society (BDS) at Manjadi, Sulthan Bathery.

Though the case was registered against 49 persons, only 46 appeared at the Ambalavayal police station and were produced at the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court 1, Sulthan Bathery, in the afternoon.

The court released all the workers on bail with a surety of Rs 10,000 for each person. Appachan failed to turn up as he has been hospitalised for the past two days.

The total surety amount of Rs 4,60,000 was remitted by DCC at the court. Though police had registered cases against 49 persons, two of them were not identified and one was out of the station. The case was registered by Ambalavayal police after the protest march turned violent.

Meanwhile, CPM state secretary M V Govindan will attend the party's Wayanad District Committee meeting on Wednesday in which the crisis and revival of BDS will be discussed.

The depositors of various projects who were running pillar to post for the sums and employees, who are struggling to make two ends meet with nine months’ salary pending, are pinning hope on the visit of Govindan.