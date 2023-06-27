Fake certificate case: Police nab former SFI activist Abin C Raj from Cochin airport

Kochi: The probe into the fake degree certificate case involving a former Students' Federation of India (SFI) leader got a fillip with yet another arrest.

Abin C Raj, who allegedly arranged the forged degree certificate and mark list to Nikhil Thomas, the former Kayamakulam area secretary of the SFI, was taken into police custody from the Cochin International Airport on Monday.



Abin, also a former SFI leader, is the second suspect in the case. He was nabbed by a police team led by Kayamkulam Deputy Superintendent of Police Ajay Nath.



Abin was brought to Kayamkulam at night. He will be questioned on Tuesday.



With Abin's arrest the police have arrested all the accused in the case.



It was initially reported that Abin was in the Maldives. Abin had reportedly procured a fake certificate from Kalinga University, Raipur, so that Nikhil could sumbit it for post-graduate admission at the MSM College in Kayamkulam.



Nikhil had paid Rs 2 lakh for the document. The money was transferred to the bank account of Abin's mother.

The counterfeit certificate was issued through an Ernakulam-based agency named Orion.



Nikhil, who was arreseted from Kottayam on Friday, will be taken to the agency for evidence collection on Tuesday.



The police are also investigating if more people are involved in the fake certificate deal.

