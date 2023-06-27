Heavy rains lash Kerala; orange alert in Idukki, yellow in 8 districts

Thiruvanathapuram: After an initial lull in the monsoon-driven rains, Kerala has been witnessing heavy downpour for the past two days.

According to the India Meteorological Department, heavy (7- 11 cm in 24 hours) to very heavy (12 -20 cm in 24 hours) rainfall is expected at isolated places in the state on Tuesday.

Alerts

The Met department has declared an orange alert in Idukki and a yellow alert in eight districts on Tuesday. They are Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram and Wayanad.

A yellow alert has also been announced for some districts on Thursday and Friday.

29-06-2023: Kannur, Kasaragod

30-06-2023: Idukki, Kannur, Kasaragod

An orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 and 11 cm. The state is expected to get 115.6mm to 204.4 mm rainfall in 24 hours on Monday.

Landslides and mountain floods are also likely to occur in case of heavy rainfall. The general public has been advised to be exercise caution.

Gusty winds with a speed of 40 to 45 km per hour and on some occasions up to 55 km per hour is expected along the Kerala coast. Fishermen are restricted from venturing into the seas from Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep coasts due to this.