Heavy rain brings down temperature across Kerala; orange alert in Pathanamthitta, Idukki

Thiruvananthapuram: Heavy downpour brought down the high temperature at several places across Kerala on Tuesday. Anticipating heavy rainfall and thunderstorm for the next five days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued in an orange alert in Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts. A yellow alert was issued in eight districts - Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Malappuarm, Kozhikode and Wayanad on Tuesday. The Met department is expecting 64.5mm to 115.5mm rainfall in the State in the next 24 hours.



Meanwhile, maximum temperatures have seen fluctuations across the state. Isolated areas in Pathanamthitta, Kozhikode and Malappuram recorded heavy rainfall on Tuesday. Temperatures showed marked fall in Kozhikode district, appreciable falls in Kannur, Malappuram and Thrissur, and a rise in Alappuzha. However, temperatures remained relatively normal elsewhere in Kerala. Palakkad recorded the highest maximum temperature at 36.1 degree Celsius.

Heavy (7cm to 11cm in 24 hours) to very heavy (12 cm to 20 cm in 24 hours) rainfall, and thunderstorm with lightning accompanied by gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 Kmph) is very likely to occur at isolated places in Kerala till May 18. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the above sea areas during the period mentioned above. The sea is expected to be rough nearshore along the coast until 23.30 hours of May 14 due to the effect of high period swell waves, with heights ranging from 0.5 - 1.2 meters.

Due to inclement weather, four flights which were supposed to land at Kozhikode airport were diverted to Kochi and Kannur airports on Tuesday