Kerala reports 65% deficiency in monsoon, more rainfall expected in next 2 weeks

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala has experienced a 65% deficit in rainfall in the month of June, India Meteorological Department said on Wednesday.

Among the 14 districts, Wayanad received the least rainfall. The district reported a deficit of 60%.

The regional meteorological department, Kerala, however, said that the south-westerly winds are getting stronger, and more rainfall is expected in the coming days. The southwest monsoon arrived in the state on June 8 instead of June 1.

From June 1 to 27, Kerala received 203 mm of rain as opposed to the 577 mm of rain expected during this period. There was a deficit of 76% in Kozhikode, 73% in Idukki and Kasaragod and 72% in Palakkad.

Cyclone Biparjoy in the Arabian Sea and El Nino formed in the Pacific Ocean has weakened the monsoon.

However, the Meteorological Department has predicted that the country will receive normal rainfall this time. European meteorological agencies also stated that there is a possibility of heavy rain in the western states including Kerala.

"We have received only minus 65 per cent rainfall in Kerala. All the districts in Kerala have received below-normal rainfall this season so far," Dr V K Mini, director in charge, IMD, Kerala said.

She said due to various factors, like the cyclones that formed over the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, the south-west monsoon had a slow pick-up and slow progression.

"The pick-up started only last week. Now we are witnessing a faster progression. So we expect more rain in the coming days," she said.

There is an upper air cyclonic formation over the northeast Arabian Sea, and an offshore trough is moving towards Kerala from South of Gujarat, strengthening the south-westerly winds.

A low pressure area that formed over the Bay of Bengal two days ago is now over Chhattisgarh and moving towards the west, north-west direction. All these factors are strengthening the monsoon south-westerly winds," Dr Mini said.

Widespread rainfall is predicted over Kerala and Lakshadweep for the coming days, she added.

