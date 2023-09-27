Moderate rain in Kerala for next 5 days, yellow alert in 9 districts tomorrow

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is likely to continue receiving moderate rain for the next 5 days, the India Meteorological Department said on Wednesday.

The state is likely to witness isolated heavy rain from September 28 to October 1. Rainfall in the range of 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm is expected in 24 hours.

Yellow alerts

A yellow alert has been declared in several districts from Thursday.

28.09.2023: Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod

29.09.2023: Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod

30.09.2023: Ernakulam , Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

01.10.2023: Ernakulam, Idukki, Kozhikode, Kannur

Low pressure formations

The Met Department has warned that a low pressure area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal.

Currently, two cyclonic formations are located over eastern Uttar Pradesh and Telangana respectively. Another low pressure area above Andhra Pradesh coast in the central western Bay of Bengal is likely to strengthen into a depression between the North Andaman Sea and central western Bay of Bengal by September 29.