Rs 7.5 cr swindled from jewellery’s account: Kannur police launch search for chief accountant

Kannur: The Town Police have launched a search for K Sindhu (45), who worked as chief accountant at a jewellery shop at Thavakkara in Kannur City in Kerala, for allegedly swindling the owners of an amount of Rs 7.5 crore over several years.



The case was registered against Sindhu, a resident of Krishnanjali, near Kadalayi Temple at Chirakkal, based on a complaint filed by C V Raveendranath, managing partner of Krishna Jewels. According to the complaint, Sindhu had diverted Rs 7,55,30,644 from the jewellery shop’s account to her personal account and those of her relatives till 2021.

The fraud was detected during an audit which revealed that Sindhu had been cheating the jewellery shop since 2004, when she joined the firm. It was also alleged that she had threatened the auditor. The complaint said that Sindhu had produced fake documents to steal the firm’s money. She also reportedly siphoned off the taxes and other duties to be paid by the jewellery to the government.

The alleged malpractices after 2021 are yet to be tabulated.

Soon after the police registered the case, Sindhu absconded. The complaint said that her house at Chirakkal was locked up. Sindhu reportedly told some local people that she was travelling to Mangaluru to visit a doctor. Her mobile was also switched off, the complainant said.

The police have learnt that Sindhu led an extravagant life and purchased two luxury houses, four vehicles and several plots of land in her name as well as her relatives' name.