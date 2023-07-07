Malayalam
Artist Namboothiri laid to rest with state honours

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 07, 2023 07:31 PM IST
Artist Namboothiri. File photo: Manorama
Topic | Malappuram

Iconic painter and sculptor Artist Namboothiri was laid to rest with state honours in the premises of his house at Naduvattam in Edappal here on Friday.

Hundreds paid their last respects to the popular painter during a public homage at the Lalithakala Akademi in Thrissur.

Namboothiri had died at a private hospital in Kottakal at 12.21 am on Friday. He had been hospitalised with age-related ailments.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the passing of Namboothiri. "His illustrations have left a lasting impression of the characters from various literary works in the minds of readers," Pinarayi said.

