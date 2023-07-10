Malayalam
Parents throw toddler out amid drunken brawl in Kollam; boy critically injured

Our Correspondent
Published: July 10, 2023 03:00 PM IST Updated: July 10, 2023 03:22 PM IST
Topic | Kollam

Kollam: A couple was taken into police custody on Monday for throwing their one-and-half year-old child outside and critically injuring him during a drunken brawl.

"The child, who sustained serious injuries to the skull, has been shifted to SAT hospital in Thiruvananthapuram from Kollam district hospital," Kollam East police said.

Murukan (35) from Tamil Nadu and Mariyamma (23) were nabbed from their home near Ashramam Kuruvan bridge after their baby boy suffered serious injuries allegedly during a brawl between the duo at 8pm on Sunday. Police recorded the arrest of Murukan, while Mariyamma is under police custody.

An investigation has been launched into the incident to ascertain whether the child got injured after being thrown to the ground or fell accidentally.

A case has been registered against the parents under the Juvenile Justice Act.

