Kollam man molests minor girl, films with wife's help

Kollam: Kulathupuzha police here on Saturday arrested a man for allegedly molesting a 15-year-old girl and filming these visuals with the help of his wife. The accused has been identified as Vishnu from Thinkalkarikkakom. His wife Sweety from Chengannur has been also arrested.



Manorama News reported that the couple has been selling the visuals of the sexual assault through Instagram.

Police reported that Vishnu got acquainted with the girl through Instagram and continued the relationship after his marriage. He had invited the girl to his house by offering tuition classes under his wife. When the girl accepted the offer, Vishnu started sexually abusing her at his residence. Though his wife opposed him initially, he convinced her with the plan of porn video sale for monetary gains. It is learnt that the class 10 girl was molested multiple times by Vishnu.

Police stated that the couple charged Rs 500 per photo and Rs 1500 per video.

When these visuals started to circulate on social media, the victim noticed it and sought her classmate's help. Later, the teachers intervened and reported the issue to the

Childline. Following this, police registered a case as informed by Childline and arrested the couple.