Puthuppally bypoll in 6 months; notification of vacancy today

Our Correspondent
Published: July 19, 2023 11:42 AM IST
Veteran Congress leader and former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy passed away on Tuesday. Photo: Manorama

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Legislative Assembly will issue a notification today (July 19) announcing the vacancy of the representative of the Puthuppally constituency, following the death of Oommen Chandy.

A copy of the notification will be given to the Election Commission of India. Following this, the Commission will begin preparations for conducting the by-election in the constituency within six months.

The usual practice is to conduct by-elections that are due in different States simultaneously.

RELATED ARTICLES

The Puthuppally bypoll would be the second by-election in the State after the second Pinarayi Vijayan regime assumed office. Earlier, a bypoll was conducted in the Thrikkakara Assembly constituency following the death of P T Thomas, another Congress MLA. Thomas' wife, Uma Thomas, emerged the winner with a majority of 25,015 votes in the contest.

Veteran Congress leader and former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy passed away on Tuesday.  

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout