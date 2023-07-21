Finally, Chathurangapara Village Office in Idukki will be shifted from a forest

Idukki: After a prolonged wait, the Chathurangapara Village Office in Idukki that had been functioning in an old building inside a Cardamom forest, under the constant threat of wild animals, will be shifted to the Udumbanchola Town.

The construction of the new building in the town was completed in January, but due to delay over the inauguration, the public and the officials continued to use the old office situated in a remote location, where spotting wild elephants was not uncommon.

On Monday, Revenue Minister K Rajan is expected to virtually inaugurate 11 village offices in the state, including two at Udumbanchola. Once inaugurated, years of struggles endured by the villagers and the officials will be officially over.

At present, getting to the old village office is no easy task. For the public, it means shelling out Rs 100 as auto-rickshaw fare. The expense would go up if a villager had to head back to the town to get a photocopy of a document.

For the officials, keeping themselves safe from wild elephants, snakes and leeches posed a different challenge.

According to sources, the officials were so eager to move into the new building that they even paid for the electricity connection. The new office at Udumbanchola does not have a water connection yet, and the officials are hoping to arrange it themselves to avoid further delay in inauguration.

Sources in the Revenue Department said multiple reminders were sent to the district collector to speed up the inauguration. But it was delayed as the authorities had planned to inaugurate 11 new village offices, including two in Udumbanchola, at the same time.

District Collector Sheeba George has said that the amount spent by the officials will be reimbursed.