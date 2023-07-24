Thiruvananthapuram: Opposition leader V D Satheesan on Monday dismissed the allegations over inviting Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to Oommen Chandy remembrance meet organised by Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee. He pointed out that the decision to invite CM was taken unanimously by the party leadership.

Satheesan was reacting to the question of the media over the alleged difference of opinion within the party related to extending an invitation to CM Vijayan.



A group of members in Congress are allegedly not happy with the party leadership's decision and stated that Vijayan should not be invited to Oommen Chandy remembrance meet until he withdraws his statement related to the solar scam against the late leader.

Rubbishing the allegations, Satheesan stated that the party extended invitation to Vijayan as the event is held in Thiruvananthapuram.

“Oommen Chandy is known for his inclusivene approach. He never treated anyone with discrimination on any grounds. So, the party leadership decided to invite all important figures in the state capital to the event held in memory of Ooommen Chandy,” said Satheesan.

The remembrance meet will be held at Ayyankali hall here on Monday. Chief Minister will inaugurate the programme at 4 pm.

Meanwhile, he raised sharp criticism against the state government over its lapses in taking measures to control the price hike in the state. He said the state government an utter failure in tax collection.

“The state is reeling under financial crisis as the finance department lost its control over the projects. The government has turned a scarecrow amid the incessant price hike of essential commodities. Supplyco is on the verge of shutdown,” criticised Satheesan.