Rain holiday for educational institutions in Kannur, Wayanad districts on Tuesday

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 24, 2023 06:09 PM IST Updated: July 24, 2023 06:36 PM IST
Students on their way to Chindakki Prematric Hostel in Attappadi. Photo for representational purpose: Manorama/Giby Sam

A holiday has been declared on Tuesday for educational institutions in Wayanad and Kannur districts in the view of heavy rain.

The district collectors said in separate releases that the holiday will apply to professional colleges and schools under ICSE/CBSE as well.

However, the PSC examinations that were already scheduled will take place.

Meanwhile, the heads of educational institutions have been told to make up the hours lost due to the holiday later on.

Students have been advised to stay away from water-logged areas.

