Vandiperiyar ASI booked for assaulting fuel station staff

Idukki: An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) with the Vandiperiyar Police Station here has been booked for allegedly assaulting a fuel station attendant in an inebriated state.

ASI Muralidharan, 53, is accused of assaulting Ranjith Kumar A around 5.30 pm on Tuesday at the fuel station at Chelimada in Kumily.

According to Ranjith Kumar, the ASI attacked him over the matter of opening the knob to his scooter's fuel tank. “For opening the knob, first the seat needs to be opened and lifted. The ASI, who was in an inebriated state, told me that it was my duty to open the seat and remove the knob. I told him that for cars and for scooters with the knob at the back of the vehicle, the attendants would open the fuel tank, but for his scooter, he needs to open the knob. He opened it, but after filling fuel he was showering abusive words at me and that led to further arguments. Before I could put the nozzle back on the stand, he pushed me down and kicked me,” Ranjith said.

He said other customers at the fuel station backed him and prevented the ASI from further assaulting him. “The Kumily Police arrived at the fuel station after being informed and used a breath analyser on me to know if I was drunk. But even after repeated requests, the ASI was not subjected to an alcohol test,” Ranjith said.

After the incident, both the attendant and ASI sought medical treatment. The incident was caught on the CCTV at the fuel station and the footage was handed over to Kumily Police. However, it is alleged that the FIR only mentions causing a ‘simple hurt’.

District Police Chief U V Kuriakose said that the matter has come to his notice and he would take action against the ASI.