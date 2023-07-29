Massive search on for Bihar couple's six-year-old daughter abducted from Aluva

Kochi: A massive search is underway to find a six-year-old girl who was abducted by a native of Assam from Aluva on Friday.

The child is the daughter of Ramdar Tiwari and his wife, natives of Bishambharpur in Bihar.

According to the latest update, the man who abducted the child has been taken into custody. But at the time of writing, the child was yet to be found. The accused was in an inebriated state when taken into custody.



The accused, Asfaq Alam, allegedly abducted the child from near the Railway Gate at Thaikkattukara in the afternoon.

From CCTV footage, Alam was found crossing the highway with the child and getting into a bus, headed to Thrissur.

The child's family has been residing at a Plaza in Mukkam for the last four year. The residential complex houses guest workers and the accused had moved in there two days ago.

The child, who reportedly speaks Malayalam, is a first standard at a school in Thaikkattukara.