Won't shut Muthalapozhi harbour, says Minister Saji Cheriyan

Thiruvananthapuram: The government has directed the Adani Group, the developers of the Vizhinjam transhipment container terminal, to start dredging to remove rocks and sand from the harbour mouth.

The fisherfolk allege that incidents of boats capsizing off the Muthalapozhi coast have increased after the company discontinued the dredging. Over 60 people have been killed in such accidents.

Putting an end to the fishermen's repeated queries, state fisheries minister Saji Cheriyan said the harbour would not seize operations.

“The government will implement projects worth Rs 11 crore in the harbour. Six high-mast lights will be installed and will also ensure the availability of three rescue boats and an ambulance,” said the minister.

The government's move is based on the promises given to the fishermen who took to the streets alleging lapses in avoiding frequent accidents in the harbour.

The fisherfolks claim that high waves lash the area posing a threat to fishermen due to decreasing depth in the area. They demanded proper dredging to increase the depth of the estuary and block high waves.