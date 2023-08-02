Chandy Oommen gets emotional welcome at Idukki tribal colony named after his late father

Idukki: Chandy Oommen, son of former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy visited the tribal colony named after his father at Mazhuvady in Kanjikuzhi panchayat to thank them for their love and affection.

The members of the Mannan tribe who reside at the colony – Mazhuvady Oommen Chandy Gram Tribal Colony – had observed a week of mourning following the passing of Oommen Chandy.

The late leader had played a prominent role in helping the tribal community in the 1970s. He had been informed about their plight by Karimban Jose, a local leader. Chandy's visit helped improve their living conditions. Besides providing them title deeds to the land, Chandy is credited with laying roads and providing housing to the community members.

A total of 29 families benefited from Chandy's intervention back then. Now, there are 85 families in the tribal colony.

Chandy Oommen, who came to know about the colony dwellers' devotion to his father from media reports, visited them Tuesday. He took part in a commemorative meeting at the community hall in the colony and dinned with them before leaving by midnight.

The entrance to the Mazhuvady Oommen Chandy Gram Tribal Colony in Kanjikuzhi, Idukki. File photo: Special arrangement

The Moopen (chief) of the colony and ward member Sukumaran P K Kunnumpurathu said that the colony members welcomed Chandy Oommen by singing the traditional ‘koothu pattu’.

Several members of the colony, especially women, wept before Oommen Chandy's son and shared their grief over the passing of a popular leader.

Chandy Oommen said in the meeting that he was lost for words seeing the boundless affection showed by the colony dwellers. “I will work for your welfare all my life and that way I wish to give back for the love and care you have shown to my father,” he said.

Two proposals

The colony members came up with two proposals: Install a statue of Oommen Chandy and set up an education centre, both at the colony. Chandy Oommen said that there was no point in setting up a statue here but would do whatever was necessary for the second proposal.

The members of the colony asked Chandy Oommen to contest the by-election from Puthuppally, his father's seat, and offered to campaign for him by visiting the constituency.