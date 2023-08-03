Malappuram man's death in police custody: Family alleges foul play

Malappuram: The family of Thamir Jifri, the man who died in Tanur police station has come with serious allegations against the police on Thursday. Thamir Jifri’s brother Haris Jifri accused the police of hiding the information from the family.



He noted that Tanur police informed him about the death only after six hours. The family raised suspicion that Thamir was brutally tortured in police custody.

Haris said that the police have taken him from a room at Chenakkal near Chelari at around 5 pm on Monday. The police records say that they nabbed Thamir and four others near Devdhar Over Bridge at around 1.30 am on Tuesday. Haris alleged that the police have taken his brother on his inners.

“We have confidence in a Judicial inquiry in the custodial death. The police have informed us that he died due to the consumption of an overdose of MDMA. The police have not allowed us to see the dead body when I reached the hospital. They only allowed me to see my brother's body at around 12.35 pm. The hospital authorities have informed that the police have brought him dead”, Haris said.

He also said that the police have registered an FIR in a narcotics case after three hours of his death. We doubt they have destroyed all the evidence which may put them in trouble, Haris added.