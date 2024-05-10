Alappuzha Civil Station to switch over to e-office system from July 1

Alappuzha: Every office functioning in the Civil Station here will switch over to e-office system from July 1, Alappuzha District Collector Alex Varghese informed on Friday. Instructions have been given to have the outmoded paper files and records stored in a safe place after neatly packing and labelling them, the collector said.



The district collector made the announcement while inaugurating the distribution of waste bins to the various offices in the Civil Station. Two bins were given to each office for the separate disposal of biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste. A special squad will be appointed to ensure that the offices are adhering to green protocol, the collector said.

The transition of the Civil Station to the e-office system will significantly bring down the generation of non-biodegradable waste as the offices go paperless. Additionally, this will increase the transparency and efficiency of the offices. While moving a paper file takes around two weeks, with the e-office system the file transfers would be completed within just 5 minutes. Letters, orders, circulars, receipts and files can be transferred between offices virtually.

The move comes as part of the state government initiative to bring all district-level government offices within the e-office system by this year. State-level offices had already adopted the e-office system earlier. The project is being carried out by the Kerala State IT Mission in association with the National Informatics Centre.