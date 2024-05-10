A Gandhian touch to crowdfunding drive for stem transplant surgery of a boy in Alappuzha

Alappuzha: Shopkeepers at Mullakkal Street in Alappuzha were pleasantly surprised by the sight of a man dressed up as Mahatma Gandhi seeking help for the stem transplant surgery of a 12-year-old boy on Thursday evening.

The crowdfunding initiative was organised by the Kripa charitable society of Ambalapuzha. It was taken out on behalf of Baasim, the 12-year-old son of Hans and Saneera of Pathil Veetil in Ward 9 of Ambalpuzha North Panchayat. Bazim has been diagnosed with a rare immune disorder, which requires a stem transplant. The surgery requires Rs 45 lakh which is way beyond the means of Hans and Saneera. The couple have been seeking help from well-wishers to meet the expenses for the journey to Apollo Hospital in Chennai for the surgery.

“Finding Rs 45 Lakh on a short notice is beyond our means too.The objective of our programme is to spread awareness for the cause,” says Nikhil, general secretary of Kripa Charitable Society. Suresh Palkulangara, a native of Thiruvananthapuram, now residing in Bangalore, came up with the suggestion of dressing up as Mahatma Gandhi for the crowdfunding initiative.

“Suresh came to know about the plight of Basim from social media. He contacted us and volunteered to travel here from Bangalore and dress up as Mahatma Gandhi for the initiative,” says Nikhil.

The programme was inaugurated by Sheeba Rakesh, Ambalapuzha Block Panchayat president. U.M. Kabir, convenor of Basim Help Fund, along with members of the Kripa charitable society led the fund collection drive. Only Rs 13 Lakh of the Rs 45 Lakh required for the surgery has been collected so far. Over Rs 30 Lakh is still needed to save the life of 12-year-old Baasim. Those wishing to donate to the cause can contact Nikhil (8921976434) or UM Kabir (9288077066).