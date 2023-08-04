Madhya Pradesh man, who sexually abused 4-year-old girl in Chelari, was a family friend

Malappuram: The Tirurangadi Police have planned to probe the criminal history of a Madhya Pradesh native who was arrested Thursday for allegedly abusing a four-year-old girl sexually at Chelari in the Malappuram district.

The accused, Ram Mahesh Gushwa (36), was a neighbour of the child's family. The police said he was a friend of the child's father and a regular visitor to their house.

According to the police, Ram Mahesh misused the family's trust and took the child to his quarters by offering a cold drink. After the child came crying back to the house, the mother alerted the police, who took him into custody and booked him under POCSO (Protection of Children against Sexual Offences Act) charges

“He sexually abused the minor girl in the rented quarters. We took the statement of the girl and her mother as soon as we got the information. The girl has identified the accused from a photo,” said KT Sreenivasan, Inspector, Tirurangadi.

According to the police, Ram Mahesh reached Chelari a year ago. The local police have decided to check whether the accused has committed similar crimes in the past.

The incident occurred within a week of a brutal rape and murder of a five-year-old girl at Aluva. The murdered girl was the daughter of a couple from Bihar and the accused, also a Bihari, was their neighbour.