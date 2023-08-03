Malayalam
Guest worker held for allegedly molesting 4-year-old in Malappuram

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 03, 2023 11:28 PM IST
Two rape victims die in Haryana after four men force them to consume insecticide
Topic | Malappuram

Malappuram: Within a week of a brutal rape and murder of a child in Aluva, an incident of sexual abuse against a four-year-old girl has been reported from Malappuram.

The Tirurangadi Police have taken into custody a male guest worker for allegedly abusing the child of a migrant couple. The incident occurred at Chelari Thursday afternoon.

According to reports, the accused, who was a neighbour of the child's family, invited her to his room promising sweets.

The child ran crying to her mother, who soon alerted the police.

Last week, Bihar native Asfaq Alam was arrested for the brutal rape and murder of a five-year-old in Aluva. The accused was also the neighbour of the victim's family.

(to be updated)

