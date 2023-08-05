Kozhikode youth assaults doctor who honked at his car for obstructing traffic

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 05, 2023 01:19 AM IST
A screengrab from CCTV footage of the incident at Kozhikode. Sourced from Manorama News

Kozhikode: A youth was arrested for assaulting a doctor, who honked at his car that was obstructing traffic, in Kozhikode on Friday.

Jidath, 25, a native of Perambra is accused of attacking a doctor on the road near the Christian College Junction.

The doctor, who suffered severe injuries, has been hospitalied. The accused, who had fled after the assault, was later arrested. He has been remanded.

According to reports, the doctor was driving home from work when the accused's car was parked blocking his way on a free left.

The accused, allegedly upset by the honking, quarrelled with the doctor, who managed to drive away. However, the accused chased him and confronted him at PT Usha Road.

Jidath punched the driver before dragging him out to continue the assault, reports said.

The doctor was rescued by people who gathered around. The accused, who fled from the scene, was identified from CCTV footage.

